It is with deep sorrow and much love that family and friends mourn the passing of Howard Mark Holland of Falls City, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 61.

Howard was born Jan. 12, 1959, in San Saba to Taylor Louis and Donnie Faye Holland.

He was a kind, gentle and loving man. His greatest love was his family.

Howard enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Howard will be deeply missed and forever loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, Taylor Holland; his grandparents, Mark Louis and Bertha B. (Casbeer) Holland, Howard Vernon “Dick” and Vivian Elois (Gunter) Clark; and a nephew, Sean Paul Holland.

Howard is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Mary Jackson of Falls City; his loving children, Holly Pfeifer and husband Dennis, Samantha Riedel and husband Brent, and Curtis Jackson; his mother, Donnie Holland; his siblings, Wesley Holland, Leah Holland, Ramona Alford and husband Reggie; sisters-in-law Arlene Rahe and Brenda Hull; grandchildren Samuel, Caleigh, Bentley, Braylon, Haizlee and Everleigh; nieces and nephews Christopher and wife Boon-Song, Kyle, Audra and husband Joseph, Katherine, Daniel, Morgan, Justin, John athon, Jeremy and Darrel.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Murray Street Church of Christ in Rockdale.